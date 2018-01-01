Can't discard case in absence of independent witnesses: Court

A case of the prosecution cannot be discarded if people are not willing to become witnesses, a has said while refusing to set aside the jail term awarded to a man for snatching a woman's



Additional Sessions S K Sharma, while dismissing the appeal of the convict against a six month jail term given to him for the offence under section 379 (theft) of the IPC, said the trial had already taken a lenient view regarding the quantum of sentence.



"Inmyview,theTrialCourthas alsotakenverylenient viewagainsttheappellantregarding the quantum of sentenceand therefore, the order on sentencedoesnotrequireany interferencebythiscourtand thesameisupheld," the said.Rejecting the contention of the convict that the rickshaw puller in whose vehicle the victim was going home when the incident took place, was not examined during trial, the said it was not fatal to the prosecution case."Sofarasjoiningtherickshawpullerininvestigation and examininghimintheCourtisconcerned,itisnotfatal tothe prosecutioncaseforthereasonthatindependent witnesses arenotagreeingtobecomewitness.Thiscannotbea groundtodiscardtheprosecutioncase," it said.According to the prosecution, the woman had boarded a rickshaw at New metro station on February 14, 2013 to go home when convict RaviKumar suddenly snatched her from her hand.A trial had in October 2017 held him guilty and sentenced him to six months imprisonment.In his appeal challenging the order, Kumar had contended that the woman's testimony was unreliable and no independent witness was examined during trial.

