is bracing for a possible US withdrawal from the tripartite North American Agreement, a source said today, ahead of the next round of negotiations due to start in later this month. "The Canadian is aware of the possibility that may announce the United States's withdrawal from NAFTA," a senior told AFP on condition of anonymity. "We're prepared for that possibility." In the meantime, the said, the is moving ahead with plans to host US and Mexican negotiators in January 23-28. Canadian was in to meet with senior US lawmakers and Secretary of Commerce on Tuesday.

Her office was not immediately available for comment. Reports of NAFTA's possible demise, meanwhile, sent the Canadian and Mexican currencies tumbling, and the rising from Can$1.2432 at 1200 GMT to Can$1.2554 at around 2030 GMT. In keeping with his campaign promise, forced and to sit down and renegotiate the 1994 pact, and said if a deal could not be reached he would withdraw the from NAFTA. Since coming to office, the administration has taken an increasingly protectionist stance in dealings with and Mexico, for example, applying anti-dumping duties on imports of Canadian aircraft, softwood lumber and most recently newsprint.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)