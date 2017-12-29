Capaldi sends comforting letter to young 'Doctor Who' fan

has comforted a young "Doctor Who" fan who was distressed about the departure of star from the show.



Daniel McGilloway, a nine-year-old fan from Strabane, Ireland, penned a letter to Capaldi, which the promptly responded to as a surprise.



The boy's father, Brian McGilloway, posted a photo of Capaldi's gift, which read:"Dear David, I hope you are having a very merry Xmas. Xmas is always good fun. Well, not always. Not every single second," began the letter."Regenerating is not completely good fun. And it usually happens about Xmas-time. But you know what? Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, always turned out good for Dr. Who. The new doctor always becomes your favourite and the one that goes... well, he never really goes, he is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him hard enough youll see him, and he'll see you."Capaldi's final episode as the Doctor, "Twice Upon a Time", was broadcast on Day, and saw the regenerate into Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to take on the role ofThe actor, who has played since taking over from in 2013, added, "It's like says, everything ends and it's always sad. But everything begins again, and that's always happy. Be happy."He signed the note as " Doctor?" and dated it November 23, 1963, the date that the very first episode of "Doctor Who" was transmitted on the He also drew a Dalek on the envelope.The Doctor's letter arrived "via Santa", after the boy's dad, Brian McGilloway, had been in touch with the

