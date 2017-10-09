Car sales grow 7%, passenger vehicles up 11% in Sept

Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 11.32 per cent to 3,09,955 units in September, from 2,78,428 in the same month last year.



Car sales went up 6.86 per cent to 2,08,656 units as against 1,95,259 units in September last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) today.



Motorcycle sales last month jumped by 6.98 per cent to 12,69,612 units compared to 11,86,759 units in September 2016.



Total two-wheeler sales in September turned higher by 9.05 per cent to 20,41,024 units compared to 18,71,621 in the year-ago month.



Sales of rose by 25.27 per cent to 77,195 units in September, said.



Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 10 per cent to 24,90,034 units, from 22,63,620 in September 2016, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)