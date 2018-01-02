Cardamom futures gain 0.60% on spot demand

prices were higher by 0.60 per cent to Rs 1,093 per kg in futures market today as speculators enlarged position following pick up in demand in the domestic spot market.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January edged up by Rs 6.50, or 0.60 per cent to Rs 1,093 per kg in business turnover of 6 lots.



Traders said raising of bets by participants due to upsurge in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing regions, mainly influenced prices at futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)