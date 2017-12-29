Cardamom futures rise 1.81% on spot demand

prices traded 1.81 per cent higher at Rs 1,098 per kg in futures trade today as participants built up fresh positions amid upsurge in domestic as well as export demand in spot market.



Besides, tight stock position on fall in arrivals from major producing regions supported the upmove.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January traded Rs 19.60, or 1.81 per cent, higher at Rs 1,098 per kg in business turnover of 8 lots.Similarly, the contract for February delivery was trading at Rs 1,135.10, up 1.56 per cent, or Rs 17.40 with trading volume of 30 lots.Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after uptick in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing belts led to the rise in prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)