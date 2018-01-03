Carnatic vocalist Radha Vishwanathan - daughter of MS - passes

Radha Vishwanathan, daughter of M S Subbulakshmi, passed away at a private hospital here, her family said today.



Vishwanathan, 83, developed breathing related complications following which she was admitted to the Fortis Hospital here yesterday morning. She died late last night.



She had accompanied her mother Subbulakshmi, a Ratna award winner, during her concerts, including overseas events, for decades."The voice which sang ' Trilokadruth' has now merged with that of her mother (M S Subbulakshmi)," her son V posted on his page.Vishwanathan is survived by sons V Chandrasekhar and and daughter and two granddaughters S Aishwarya and S Saundarya.Shrinivasan's wife said her mother-in- used to develop chest congestion during winter seasons and this time her condition deteriorated last evening and the end came at 11.50 pm.recalled that his mother, who had an history of Tuberculosis Meningitissince 1982, was "a fighter right to herend.For 36 years , she fought against physical adversities but never ever complained aboutthe pain she suffered.She bore her sufferings with a smile. "We have lots and lots to learn from her," he added.said, as the 'Venkatesa Suprabatham', 'Vishnu Sahasranama' and 'Bhaja Govindam' play out in millions of temples and homes across the world, the voice of Radha will be heard, inseparable from the voice of her legendary mother.passed away in December 2004 aged 88.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)