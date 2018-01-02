Carrom meet: Chandigarh women's pair rallies to down AP duo

and Nidhi Gupta, from Chandigarh, rallied to down pair of A Bhavani and S K Husna with a 16-25, 25-7, 25-11 win in a women's doubles first round match of the 24th Women's All Federation Cup Carrom Tournament here today.



Reserve of duo, and Kavita Somanchi, easily cruised past the CAG combo of Rinki Ranjan and Rashmi Ranjan, winning in straight games at 25-15, 25-13.



The combination of R Gayatri and L Amshabarthini also enjoyed a straight-game 25-5, 25-15 win over their AP rivals R Rajyalakshmi and L Haripriya to march into the second round.In the 44th sub-junior nationals and inter-state event being held concurrently, Maharashtras and girls teams had a successful day winning both their matches.The lads did well to overcome 2-1 in a Pool-G encounter. The host state girls came up with a strong performance and sidelined AP by a convincing 3-0 margin in Pool-B.In a well-fought match Pool-C match, overcame a spirited 2-1.and shared the two singles before the southern states doubles duo of and V Girivardhan prevailed over the Goan pair of and to clinch an exciting win forResults:Sub-junior girls team championship - Pool A: Tamil Nadu w/o Jammu & 3-0; beat 3-0; Pool B: beat 3-0; Bengal beat 2-1; Pool C: beat 3-0; Vidarbha beat 3-0; Pool D: beat 3-0; Odisha beat 3-0.team championship - Pool B: beat Andhra 3-0; Pool C: beat 2-1; Pool D: beat 2-1; Pool F: Vidarbha beat Bengal 3-0; Pool G: beat 2-1.Womens doubles (1st round): Shalini S/Stalina S (Ktk) bt Sharmila Bora/ (Asm) 0-25, 25-8, 25-10; Kabyashree/ (Jhk) bt Anupama Kedar/Janhavi More (BoI) 25-1, 15-25, 25-0; Maga Jyoti/Ilavazhaki (PSPB) bt Debajany Tamuly/ (Asm) 25-0, 8-25, 25-3; Sangeeta Chandorkar/ (RBI) bt Rinki Ranjan/ (CAG) 25-15, 25-13.Tuba Sehar/ (Chd) bt A. Bhavani/Sk Husna (AP) 16-25, 25-7, 25-11; Farhin Khan/ (Jain Irrigation) bt Tulika Chaurisia/Shikha Singh (UP) 25-1, 9-25, 25-11; Mamata Kumari/ bt Kajal Singh/Kaberi Das (Ben) 25-5, 25-17; Deepali Yadav/ (UP) bt Shipra Kumari/Kanak Ballabhi (Jhk) 25-6, 25-4; R Gayatri/L Amshabarthini (TN) bt R Rajyalakshmi/L Haripriya (AP) 25-5, 25-15.

