Business Standard

Case against lyricist Vairamuthu over remarks on Hindu goddess

Press Trust of India  |  Rajapalayam(TN) 

A case was today registered against popular Tamil film lyricist Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against a Hindu goddess at a function here recently. A case was registered against Vairamuthu based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary, police said adding investigation is on. A row had erupted after the national award-winning lyricist had reportedly made the comments against Andal, a hindu goddess, at a function here recently. The complainant Suri stated that devotees of Sri Andal were hurt by the poet's remarks, police said.

First Published: Sat, January 13 2018. 15:30 IST

