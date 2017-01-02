Case filed against unidentified persons for fake cash deposit

Fake Indian Currency Notes is having a face-value of Rs 68.47 lakhs in various banks

City police on Monday lodged a complaint against unidentified persons who had deposited Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a face-value of Rs 68.47 lakhs in various banks in the city in last three months.



The FIR has been registered by the Special Operations Group of the city police after it received the quarterly report from 16 different banks and also from the Reserve on details of fake notes having face value of more than Rs 68.47 lakhs being deposited in the months of October, November and December, said ACP, city SOG, B C Solanki.



According to him, most of these fake notes were in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.



" 99 per cent of these notes are of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination which have been banned. People also deposited fake notes of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 during last three months in 16 banks, including RBI, nationalised banks and private sector banks," said Solanki.



Being the nodal agency to probe cases related to FICN, city gets quarterly reports from all the banks for further action on the deposit of such notes.



"According to the report, these notes were deposited by unidentified persons at these banks before as well as after the Centre's move to scrap high-value currency. Three private sector banks received a maximum number of such notes during that period," said Solanki.



Though it is very difficult to identify the culprits by scanning all the CCTV footages of each bank, Solanki claimed that serial number on these notes can provide a crucial lead.



"We are having a record of all those persons who were caught with in the recent past. We can crosscheck if some of them had also deposited fake notes having a same serial number in these banks before getting caught with remaining notes by the in the past," said Solanki.



In the previous three-quarters, was informed by the banks that fake notes worth Rs 1.41 crore were deposited between January and September, for which, FIRs were registered by the agency earlier, said Solanki.

Press Trust of India