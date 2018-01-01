Cashew goes up on fresh buying

prices rose by Rs 5 per kg at the wholesale dry fruits market in the national capital today on fresh buying support from retailers and stockists amid low stocks.



Furthermore, fall in supplies from growing regions also supported the uptrend.



kernel No 180, No 210, No 240 and No 320 rose by Rs 5 each to settle at Rs 1,075-1,085, Rs 975-985 Rs 910-915 and Rs 810-820 per kg, respectively.Marketmen said increased buying by retailers and stockists against restricted supplies from growing belts, mainly pushed up prices to rise.Following are today's quotations (per 40 kgs):Almond (California-new) Rs 17,000-17,200, almond-gurbandi Rs 11,900-12,400, almond (girdhi) Rs 4,900-5,000, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 610-620 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 700-800 per kg, chilgoza- (Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,500-2,600, kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,075-1,085, Kernel (no 210) Rs 975-985, kernel (no 240) Rs 910-915, kernel (no 320) Rs 810-820, kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 655-760, kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-745, kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 545-665, copra (qtl) Rs 16,000-18,500, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,800-5,500, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-40,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari local Rs 10,000- 15,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kg), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kg) Rs 3,500-4,200 (40 kg), kishmish Indian green Rs 6,700-10,300 (40 kg), pistachio Irani Rs 1,100-1,200 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,395-1,470 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,560-1,640 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-860 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel(1 kg) Rs 500-900.

