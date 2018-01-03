Caste violence in Maha rocks Parliament, RSS rejects Cong

The caste violence in rocked today even as the rubbished the charge it was fuelling the clashes over which the opposition party also flayed Modi for his "silence" on the matter.



As a political war of words erupted over the simmering caste tensions in BJP-ruled both inside and outside Parliament, the saffron party also hit back and accused the of trying to play over the matter.



Rejecting the charge, the sought to put the blame of caste violence in on a "breaking brigade" which, it said, had raised anti-national slogans at the JNU in in 2016 and was now trying to divide the Hindu society."The 'breaking brigade' chanted slogans at the in 2016 that will be shattered into pieces. It wants to divide the country on religious and caste lines. It wants to divide society. The Sangh castigates it," Manmohan Vaidya told reporters in Ujjain.In his book "Breaking India", Indian-American has specifically written about this mentality stating that it is aimed at gaining political mileage, Vaidya said."That is why this breaking brigade is indulging in such acts. We won't allow it to succeed. The strongly condemns such mentality and opposes it," he said.Asked to respond to Rahul Gandhi's attack on the and the yesterday over the violence in Pune, he said the "sangh by uniting all the sections of society wants to march ahead."and Union told reporters outside that the is for maintaining peace in the country and not to spread violence.In the Lok Sabha, the accused the and certain outfits of triggering violence against dalits in and targeted Modi's "silence" over the clashes. It also demanded a probe by a"The and certain hardcore outfits are behind the violence. They are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in Maharashtra," alleged.A visibly anguished Kharge also tore some papers he was holding when members vociferously protested his remarks and continued to shout."Why is Modi silent on the issue? He always maintains silence on issues relating to Dalits. He has become a 'Mouni Baba' on Dalit issues," he said.Kharge's comments triggered angry response from MPs, with Parliamentary Affairs rebutting the charges and accusing the of trying to play over the issue." wants to politicise the issue. The party suffered electoral drubbing in so many states in the recent past and that is why they want to milk political mileage over the issue," Kumar alleged.The minister's response infuriated the members who trooped into the Well of the House and shouted slogans like 'stop humiliating Babasaheb Ambedkar', 'stop dividing the country' and 'PM speak up'.Kharge also urged the to ask Modi to make a statement in the House on the violence inEarlier, said she would allow the members to speak on the issue but urged them to ensure that their comments do not vitiate the situation in the affected areas.was also disrupted with the House witnessing three adjournments even as opposition parties like and sought a discussion on the violence.As soon as the convened at 2 PM after two adjournments earlier, MP stood up and demanded a discussion on the issue, saying "peaceful people" were targeted in and accusing the state government of hatching a conspiracy.Kharge told reporters that the should clarify his position inside on violence against dalits since he shows sympathy for them during polls.

