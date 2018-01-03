Castor seed futures ease by 0.35%

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Castorseed prices receded Rs 15 to Rs 4,300 per quintal in futures trade today after operators cut bets in line with weak physical markets.

Marketmen said minimising of exposure by investors depressed by downbeat spot market sentiments due to tepid demand for soap, paint and lubricant industries led the fall in castor seed futures prices.


At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange counter, castor seed delivery for January contract fell Rs 15, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 4,300 per quintal, with an open interest of 47,470 lots.

Similarly, the delivery for February contract slipped Rs 13, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 4,356 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 32,860 lots.

