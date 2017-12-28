Castor seed futures recover 0.63% on spot demand

Castor seed prices recovered 0.63 per cent to Rs 4,441 per quintal in futures trading today on covering by participants in line with strengthened spot market sentiment.



Marketmen said, apart from low levels of buying by investors, pickup in demand and fall in supplies in spot markets enthused trading sentiment in castor seed futures prices.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, castor seed delivery for February contract improved Rs 28 or 0.63 per cent to Rs 4,441 per quintal, with an open interest of 16,640 lots.The delivery for January contracts also increased by Rs 26 or 0.60 per cent to Rs 4,391 per quintal, open interest stood of 65,160 lots.

