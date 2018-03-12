Catalonia 'Republic Now' march draws tens of thousands

Tens of thousands of people marched in today to demand the formation of a new government in Spain's region leading to its independence from despite formidable legal obstacles. Some 45,000 people joined the "Republic Now" march called by the influential pro-independence citizens' group ANC, city police said. "There are more than two million of us citizens of who want to go forward now, clearly, towards the Catalan republic," vice told reporters. Separatist parties won an absolute majority of seats in the 135-seat in a snap election on December 21 but have so far failed to form a new government. Catalonia's two main separatist parties last week proposed a new referendum on a constitution of the "Catalan republic". The agreement between Together for led by deposed and self-exiled regional and the leftist ERC still needs to be ratified by the small far-left separatist The region of 7.5 million people has been under direct rule from since dissolved the last October following an independence referendum not recognised by Debate on the appointment of a new regional had been set for Monday but was postponed indefinitely because the sole candidate, former Jordi Sanchez, is in jail on sedition charges along with three other separatist leaders. Puigdemont, who went into self-exile in Belgium, has ruled out his candidacy because of the legal obstacles. "The fact that today, in the 21st century, there are people in prison for their ideas is a disgrace," Maria Soria, a 56-year-old paediatrician, said at Sunday's march. "It's anti-democratic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)