CBI arrests income tax officer for bribery

The today arrested an officer posted in when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an assessee on the promise of helping him in a tax-related matter.



Ulhas Lokhande posted at the office in Bandra Kurla Complex was caught red-handed by the CBI, agency said here.



He said it was alleged that he had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for helping in assessment of liability.The demand was reduced to Rs 1 lakh during negotiation, the said.

