CBI arrests income tax officer for bribery

-
ALSO READI-T unearths Rs 65 cr black money in human hairs export 25% growth in number of Income Tax Returns filed in current fiscal Advance Tax (Personal Income Tax) collections up by 41% Taxmen launch prosecution in tax evasion cases in TN India sets up panel to draft new Income Tax Act Tax Payers Advised To Confirm Identities Of Income Tax Search Authorities
-
The CBI today arrested an income tax officer posted in Mumbai when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an assessee on the promise of helping him in a tax-related matter.
Ulhas Lokhande posted at the income tax office in Bandra Kurla Complex was caught red-handed by the CBI, agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.
He said it was alleged that he had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for helping in assessment of tax liability.
The demand was reduced to Rs 1 lakh during negotiation, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU