JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Saudi diplomat approved in Lebanon, ending diplomatic tussle

Ethiopia to release all political prisoners, close camp
Business Standard

CBI arrests income tax officer for bribery

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI today arrested an income tax officer posted in Mumbai when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an assessee on the promise of helping him in a tax-related matter.

Ulhas Lokhande posted at the income tax office in Bandra Kurla Complex was caught red-handed by the CBI, agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.


He said it was alleged that he had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for helping in assessment of tax liability.

The demand was reduced to Rs 1 lakh during negotiation, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 19:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements