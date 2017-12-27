CBI books RDSO official for cheating Railways

The has booked a senior official of the RDSO and a private cable supplier for allegedly cheating the to the tune of Rs 5.43 crore by supplying substandard cables.



The agency has booked M K Singh Senior Section of the (RDSO), Gee Cab Industries Limited and its along with unidentified public servants and private persons.



It is alleged that the Southern Railway had placed an order for the purchase of 280.1 km of underground telecom copper cable for a value of Rs 5.43 crore.The has alleged that the company supplied only 277.6 km of the cable which was duly inspected and certified by Singh.The FIR alleged that a joint check was conducted by the Southern Railway officials, the RDSO officials and representatives of the company which revealed that the cables supplied were not as per tender and supply specifications, and were substandard."It also revealed that the sample cable checked during the joint check was tested and passed by the RDSO during their inspection and sent to the consignees of Southern Railway for laying," it alleged.The agency has taken note of the complaint from the deputy CVO of the Southern and filed an FIR for allegedly causing a wrongful loss of Rs 5.43 crore.

