CBSE schools to renew demand for representation in CBSE Board

The deliberations will be compiled and sent to the Centre for necessary action

The deliberations will be compiled and sent to the Centre for necessary action

Office bearers of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Schools Associations across India will meet and discuss various issues confronting functioning of these schools, including non-representation of management on the board, in Coimbatore on Saturday.



"Despite representations for the last 25 years, the Government has not heeded to the appeal by the Association of Managements of Private Schools (AMPS) of Tamil Nadu to have a management representative in the board, so that it could help while formulating new policy or change the system," general secretary A T B Bose told reporters.



Though principals of some schools were made Board members they do not have any say in policy making as the management and decisions were often taken without taking inputs from the management, he said.



was instrumental in representing the issues faced by the management in a formal and professional manner with the concerned departments, he said, adding that when the autonomy of schools was at stake, the association had found the solution by approaching the judiciary.



To discuss the issue, the office bearers representing Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will meet, as part of two-day silver jubilee celebrations of beginning Saturday, Bose said.



The deliberations will be compiled and sent to the Centre for necessary action, he said.



The celebrations will be inaugurated by former Anna University Vice-Chancellor, E Balagurusamy, in the presence of eminent educationalists, he said.



will also felicitate 11 founders of the association on the second day by Avinashilingam University for Women Chancellor, P R Krishnakumar.



Former UGC Vice-Chairman H Devaraj will address the valedictory function, Bose said.

Press Trust of India