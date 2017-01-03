TRENDING ON BS
Amfi wants tax benefits for retirement plans
Business Standard

CCPA meets today to decide on advancing of Budget session

Presentation is expected to take place on February 1

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Parliament located in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) will meet on Tuesday to take a call on advancing the Budget Session of Parliament to the last week of January.

The Budget Session is normally convened in the last week of February but this year the government is looking set to convene the longest session of Parliament in the last week of January.

The presentation of the Budget is expected to take place on February 1.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget 2016
The Budget Session is being advanced as the government wants early allocation of funds for various schemes — from April 1, the beginning of the financial year.

The CCPA meeting has been convened to decide the date for the commencement of the Budget Session, a source said. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar are the members of CCPA, among others.

