CCPA meets today to decide on advancing of Budget session

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) will meet on Tuesday to take a call on advancing the of to the last week of January.

The is normally convened in the last week of February but this year the government is looking set to convene the longest session of in the last week of January.

The presentation of the Budget is expected to take place on February 1.

The is being advanced as the government wants early allocation of funds for various schemes — from April 1, the beginning of the financial year.

The meeting has been convened to decide the date for the commencement of the Budget Session, a source said. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar are the members of CCPA, among others.