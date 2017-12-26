Centenarian grandma finds Rahul Gandhi 'handsome', he sends

had an unusual admirer in a 107-year-old woman in Bangalore, who found him "handsome" and wished to meet him.



obliged by calling her up and wishing the centenarian on her 107th birthday.



In a tweet, Bangalore-based woman wrote that her grandmother, who turned 107 today, had a wish to meet Gandhi, whom she found as "handsome"."Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers ... He's handsome !," tweeted Sikand with a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake.The responded, "Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, "Later, called her up and Sikand acknowledged, tweeting again, "And as if this was not enough Mr called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her. Each one of them matter."Off late, there has been a lot of activity on Gandhi's account, where he mostly takes potshots at Prime Minister and the BJP with his one-liner satirical messages.has 5.22 million followers on

