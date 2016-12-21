Centre approves another 52,319 houses under PMAY

The Central government has approved construction of another 52,319 houses for urban poor, including 11,286 houses in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, under the (PMAY-Urban).



"The Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty yesterday approved construction of 52,319 houses for urban poor under (Urban) involving an investment of Rs 2,946 crore and the Central assistance of Rs 778 crore," an official release said today.



Besides Uttar Pradesh, 25,097 houses will be constructed in Madhya Pradesh, 8,941 in Chattisgarh, 3,805 in Maharashtra, 2,422 in Nagaland, 720 in Puducherry and 48 in Daman, it said.



With this, the Ministry has so far approved construction of a total of 13,43,805 houses for urban poor with an investment of Rs 72,781 crore and central assistance of Rs 19,633 crore.



It also gave nod to Uttar Pradesh's proposal for construction of 11,286 houses for urban poor in 34 towns involving investment of Rs 384 crore. The Centre will provide assistance of Rs 160 crore for these houses.



was the 29th state to send proposals for construction of affordable houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban).



It had proposed construction of these houses under Beneficiary-Led Construction component of the scheme under which beneficiaries are given Central assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh each for construction of new houses on their land or for improvement of existing houses.

Press Trust of India