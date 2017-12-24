Centre asks Delhi govt to expedite projects under AMRUT scheme

Singh Puri has asked the to expedite implementation of the projects approved under the Centre's scheme and complete them by 2020.



Launched in June 2015, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) aims at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other infrastructures to improve the quality of life of people in urban areas.



In a recent letter to Kerjriwal, Puri said the has approved all 'State Annual Action Plans (SAAP)', totalling around Rs 802.31 crore, submitted by the in three rounds under theThe ministry has released the first instalment of 20 per cent of the committed central assistance amounting to Rs 160.46 crore, he said."Against the total SAAP size of Rs 802.31 crore, projects worth Rs 143 crore only have been awarded so far. With respect to projects worth Rs 397 crore, even detailed projects reports (DPRs) have not been prepared/approved."Thus so far, projects for Rs 659 crore have not been awarded. This would mean that 82 per cent of the total SAAP size has not been addressed as yet," Puri said in the letter.In SAAP-I, which was approved on March 15, 2016, the had proposed projects worth Rs 217 crore in water and sewerage sector. However, only two projects, costing Rs 142.11 crore have been awarded so far, Puri said.Similarly, he said in case of SAAP-II, approved on December 21, 2016, against the proposal of Rs 251 core, no projects have been awarded so far.Puri said all projects under the scheme have to be completed by March 2020 so that the can claim full central assistance.Delay in commencement may result in incomplete projects, depriving of approved central assistance and also its citizens of the benefits from the projects, he added."I solicit your personal attention and intervention in the matter and request you to kindly take full advantage of the fast track approvals and fund release made by the ministry under by expediting the implementation of projects in the UT," Puri said.

