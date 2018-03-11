Centre likely to get Rs 8,044 crore as dividend from CIL

The is expected to get Rs 8,044 crore as interim from state-owned Ltd for the fiscal year 2017-18. The miner's board of directors have approved payment of interim for the current fiscal at a rate of Rs 16.50 per share, it said in an exchange filing. The Centre will also garner around Rs 2,085 crore as tax from the major, a senior official told The company's total payout on account of is to the tune of Rs 10,242 crore. The government currently holds 78.5 per cent in Coal India.

