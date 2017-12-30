Centre, Odisha play blame game over delayed railway projects

The Centre and the today entered into a blame game over the delay in execution of railway projects in the state.



of State for Rajen Gohain, who is on an official visit here, alleged in a press conference that several railway projects could not progress in the state due to non-availability of land.



Stating that the Centre has this fiscal sanctioned Rs 5,100 crore for in Odisha, the said: "Though works progressed in many projects, some others are delayed due to non-availability of required land for the purpose. The state has not provided the land for those delayed projects."The also said that there was no paucity of funds for the railway projects."We are not able to progress only due to lack of land and nothing else," Gohain said adding that the state should expedite land and hand them over to railway for speedy progress of different projects.Gohain also appealed to the state to provide land for different projects. He said there are several new projects for in the pipeline for development ofOdisha's Nrushingha Sahoo, on the other hand, questioned the sincerity of the in completing the projects in the state."The (Railways) have not completed works on the projects even after getting adequate land. The railway ministry is now trying to shift its responsibility on others. They are not sincere," Sahoo said.Sahoo, however, admitted delay in land for certain projects."This delay is due to different land acts. The Centre has made a new act in 2015. Earlier, there was a special land law for railway projects," Sahoo said.

