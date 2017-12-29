Centre releases Rs 24,500 cr to compensate states post GST

The loss to states on account of implementation was Rs 24,500 crore between July-October and the Centre has released compensation to make up for it, was informed today.



As per the details of compensation released to states as on November 30, got maximum compensation from the Centre at Rs 3,271 crore, followed by (Rs 2,282 crore) and (Rs 2,098 crore).



"...the loss due to implementation of to the states for month of July to October has been estimated Rs 24,500 crore and the same amount has been released to the states as compensation to make up for the loss of on bi-monthly basis for the month of July-August, 2017, and September-October, 2017," Minister of State for Shiv said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.Under the Goods and Services (GST) regime, a cess is levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods to make good the loss suffered by the states on account of roll out of the new indirect regime. This is levied on top of the highest rate of 28 per cent on this goods."Since the rate of cess shall be such so as to maintain the pre- incidence on such goods therefore there may not be much difference in total incidence ( plus cess) on these goods between the pre- and post- regime," Shukla said.The other states that required hefty compensation include (Rs 1,911 crore), (Rs 1,746 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 1,520 crore), (Rs 1,008 crore) and Odisha (Rs 1,020 crore).In a seprate reply, Shukla said the anti-profiteering authority has till December 26 received 169 complaints alleging suppliers of goods have not passed on benefit of cost reduction to customers.

