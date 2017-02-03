Centre to bring bill to establish a Central Healthcare Council

The Centre proposes to come out with a bill to establish a to standardise and regulate allied healthcare profession education, was informed on Friday.

"Yes. A bill to form a council for unregulated allied professionals is under discussion. The proposed bill is to establish a to standardise and regulate allied healthcare profession education. It is under discussion in the Ministry," Minister of State for Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a written reply.

Replying to another question, Minister of State for Anupriya Patel said the government also proposes to establish a Medical Technology Assessment Board (MTAB) in the Department of Research which would recommend technologies (drugs, devices, method of treatment, etc.) in the area of after evaluating them on their efficacy, appropriateness and cost-effectiveness.

This would serve as an important tool in prioritising national spending and help achieve universal coverage by providing affordable healthcare.

" would facilitate the process of decision-making in healthcare at the Central and State policy level by providing reliable information based on scientific evidence and develop systems and mechanisms to assess new and existing technologies by transparent and inclusive processes," he said.

It would also appraise interventions and technologies based on available data on resource use, cost, clinical effectiveness and safety and collect and analyse evidence in a systematic and reproducible way and ensure its accessibility and usefulness to inform policy.

It would also disseminate research findings and be resulting policy decisions to educate and empower the public to make better-informed decisions for health.