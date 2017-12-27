Centurion Cook, Broad defy critics as England hit back

hit a long- awaited century and snapped up four wickets as England's much-maligned old finally enjoyed a day to remember in series on Wednesday.



At 3-0 down after three Tests, urn is already lost to but Cook and Broad showed their careers are not over yet after critics had questioned their place in the team.



In scorching heat in Melbourne, bowled out the Australians for 327, with 113-Test paceman Broad capturing four wickets for 51 runs in his best performance in more than a year.Cook then ended a 10-innings stretch without a half- century, the longest drought of his 151-Test career, to claim his 32nd Test ton.At the close, were 192 for two and trailing by 135 runs with Cook, playing in an English-record 34th consecutive Ashes Test, unbeaten on 104 and providing support on 49 in a 112-run partnership.Cook had a huge and symbolic let-off on 66 when rival put down a two-handed chance after a couple of grabs at the ball in the slips offBut apart from the drop, it was more like the former captain's signature batting after just 83 runs in his previous six innings of the series.The Australians claimed two wickets with Josh Hazlewood trapping leg before wicket for 17 and out to a blinding one-handed return catch by spinner for 15.Australia, already without the injured Mitchell Starc, had enforcer on and off the field with a stomach complaint and down on pace and trademark bounce.- Smith vigil ends -====================earlier ended Steve incredible three- year unbeaten run in as they bowled out the hosts for 327 just after lunch, claiming the last seven wickets for 67 runs.Debutant celebrated his first Test wicket as Smith chopped a short, wide delivery on to his stumps on 76, early on the second day.Smith had not been dismissed in a Test match since 2014, and was on track for his third century of the series on a bat-friendly MCG pitch.In the last three Tests, Smith scored 192 against India, 134 not out against the and an unbeaten 165 last year againstWith his dismissal, Smith has now scored 502 runs in series at a stunning average of 125.50.It was an overdue slice of luck for Curran, who had caught on 99 only to have the dismissal overturned for an overstepping no-ball on Tuesday's opening day. Warner went on to score 103.got more return for wide of the stumps when also dragged on a Chris Woakes delivery for nine after his 181 in the third Test inHis elder brother, Shaun, lost a leg before wicket review on 61 off 148 balls tobecame the third batsman to chop on to his stumps in the session for 24 off James Anderson, while Jackson Bird fell lbw to Broad for four.Cummins was snapped up at slip off Broad for four, before Lyon was lbw to Anderson for a duck to end the Australian innings.

