Chabahar Port in Iran expected to open in a month: Afghan Consul Gen

The strategic port of in which is being developed to build a transport-and- corridor through giving an access to is expected to be opened in a month's time, said Consul General

"The port is likely to open in a month's time and it will provide impetus to the between and Afghanistan," said in on Monday.

The construction of this port assumes significance as it will allow bypassing the route through for accessing markets in and Central and also save on time and cost of doing business. had in May 2016 signed the historic deal with and

spoke to media on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of 10 days training programme for the officers of the Department (ARD) at National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) in

The programme is an innovative endeavour between NADT and the Embassy of India, (MEA) as a goodwill gesture and is being organised for the first time.

also hoped that Mumbai to flight services will be started very soon on the lines of Delhi to route.

He said, " and share a historical relationship and has always helped in its times of trouble. The relations between the two countries have improved in the last two years."