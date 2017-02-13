TRENDING ON BS
Chabahar Port in Iran expected to open in a month: Afghan Consul Gen

He emphasised that it will provide impetus to the trade between India and Afghanistan

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

The strategic port of Chabahar in Iran which is being developed to build a transport-and-trade corridor through Afghanistan giving India an access to global markets is expected to be opened in a month's time, said Afghanistan Consul General Mohammad Aman Amin.

"The port is likely to open in a month's time and it will provide impetus to the trade between India and Afghanistan," said Amin in Nagpur on Monday.

The construction of this port assumes significance as it will allow bypassing the route through Pakistan for accessing markets in Europe and Central Asia and also save on time and cost of doing business. India had in May 2016 signed the historic deal with Iran and Afghanistan.

Amin spoke to media on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of 10 days training programme for the officers of the Afghanistan Revenue Department (ARD) at National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) in Nagpur.

The programme is an innovative endeavour between NADT and the Embassy of India, Kabul (MEA) as a goodwill gesture and is being organised for the first time.

Amin also hoped that Mumbai to Kabul flight services will be started very soon on the lines of Delhi to Afghanistan route.

He said, "India and Afghanistan share a historical relationship and India has always helped Afghanistan in its times of trouble. The relations between the two countries have improved in the last two years."

