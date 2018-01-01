Chana futures dip 1.64 pc on tepid demand

Chana prices slipped 1.64 per cent to close at Rs 3,949 per in futures trade today as participants reduced exposure following subdued demand in spot market.



Profit-booking at existing higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.



In futures trading, at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in current month declined by Rs 66, or 1.64 per cent, to close at Rs 3,949 per quintal, with an open interest of 29,350 lots.The commodity for delivery in March fell Rs 54, or 1.41 per cent, to finish at Rs 3,770 per quintal, with an open interest of 78,400 lots.Analysts attributed the fall in chana futures to offloading of positions by traders, taking negative leads from physical markets due to tepid demand against sufficient stocks position.

