Chana futures down 3.11 pc on muted demand

Chana prices slipped 3.11 per cent to Rs 3,955 per in futures trade today as participants reduced exposure following subdued demand at the spot market amid adequate stocks.



Profit-booking at existing higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.



In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in January month declined by Rs 127, or 3.11 per cent, to Rs 3,955 per quintal, with an open interest of 40,950 lots.Similarly, the commodity for delivery in March contract fell Rs 25, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 3,764 per quintal, with an open interest of 83,130 lots.Market analysts attributed the fall in chana futures to offloading of positions by traders, taking negative leads from physical markets due to muted demand against sufficient stock position.

