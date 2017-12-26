Chana futures down 3.22 pc on tepid demand

Chana prices slipped 3.22 per cent to Rs 4,115 per in futures trade today as participants reduced exposure following subdued demand at spot market.



Profit-booking at existing higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.



In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in January declined by Rs 137, or 3.22 per cent, to Rs 4,115 per quintal, with an open interest of 44,320 lots.The commodity for delivery in far-month March fell Rs 70, or 1.79 per cent, to Rs 3,840 per quintal, with an open interest of 81,220 lots.Analysts attributed the fall in chana futures to offloading of positions by traders, taking negative leads from physical markets due to tepid demand against sufficient stocks position.

