Chana futures shed 1.34% on muted demand

Chana prices fell 1.34 per cent to Rs 3,961 per in futures trade today as participants trimmed positions, taking negative cues from spot market on subdued demand.



At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in January dropped Rs 54, or 1.34 per cent, to Rs 3,961 per with an open interest of 29,570 lots.



Likewise, the commodity for delivery in March traded Rs 33, or 0.86 per cent, lower at Rs 3,791 per in 78,080 lots.Analysts said, offloading of positions by traders on the back of easing demand in the physical market against sufficient stocks position put pressure on chana prices at futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)