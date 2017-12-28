Chance the Rapper blasts 'Bright' over 'allegorical racism'

the has criticised the underlying racial messages in the film "Bright".



The hip-hop star turned to to initiate a discussion with fans about "Bright" and said using "mythical creatures" to express America's racial issues in the film were "a little shallow."



"Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork in 'Bright'," he posted on"I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow," he added.Directed by David Ayer, and starring Will Smith, Noomi Rapace and Joel Edgerton, "Bright" revolves around a human LAPD officer and his Orc companion as they patrol the streets.They battle their prejudice and mistrust to protect a relic, which in the wrong hands, could destroy the world."I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies 'cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance, but not by or systems, the way it is in real life."The characters in 'Bright' live in a timeline where racism is gone... cause we hate orc now (sic)," he said.

