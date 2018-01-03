Charuchandra College shuts down indefinitely

today said it will remain closed indefinitely as the situation is not conducive to hold classes following a of the principal by the college union students yesterday.



A section of the students had agitated at the principal's chamber and gheraoed the teaching and non-teaching staff from 2 pm to 8.15 pm yesterday, Principal S told reporters today.



"They were protesting against the removal of a security guard, recruited by a private agency on which the college had no control. We explained we have no control on such recruitments. But the students abused us and refused to leave my chamber till late evening hours," he said.Alleging that a and a non-teaching staff were also manhandled when they tried to pacify the students, said the teaching and non-teaching staff unanimously decided to cease work unless the situation improved in the future.""We had faced similar demonstrations by the students' union in past on various issues but all of us want a permanent solution now," he said adding the Calcutta University, under which the college is affiliated, has been apprised of the developments.A of the students' union said, "We only protested against the unfair removal of the who is a poor man and the college authority was behind the decision. But the principal was rude when we went to his chamber.""We want the college to open and classes to resume," she added.

