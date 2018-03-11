Cher Amie wins Guindy Grand Prix

Cher Amie, ridden by Md Hesnain, won the Guindy Grand Prix, the prime event of the races here today. The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Company Pvt Ltd and Dr M A M Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by R Foley. Trainer Saddam Iqbal saddled three winners while jockey C Umesh rode five winners on a day when three favourites obliged punters in a card of eight events.
