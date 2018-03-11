JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

TDP renominates Ramesh for 1 RS seat
Business Standard

Cher Amie wins Guindy Grand Prix

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Cher Amie, ridden by Md Hesnain, won the Guindy Grand Prix, the prime event of the races here today. The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Company Pvt Ltd and Dr M A M Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by R Foley. Trainer Saddam Iqbal saddled three winners while jockey C Umesh rode five winners on a day when three favourites obliged punters in a card of eight events.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements