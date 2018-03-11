Chhattisgarh CM visits Naxal-affected districts in Bastar

Raman Singh today visited three Naxal-affected districts in region of the state. The visited Kanker, Bijapur and Sukma districts where he attended public grievances redressal camps in villages on the first day of the third phase of Lok Suraj Abhiyan, a government officer here said. The CM first visited village Bandatola in Kanker where he interacted with villagers at a 'chaupal' (meeting place). When some villagers complained that they had not received full payment of wages under the MNREGA and the tendu leaves collection bonus, Singh instructed officials to hold a camp tomorrow and ensure redressal of all such cases. The also sanctioned development works including roads for the Bandatola gram panchayat, the said. Subsequently, the CM visited Madded village under Bhopalpatnam development block of Bijapur.

Addressing the grievances redressal camp in Madded, he sanctioned development works worth over Rs 1.50 crore for the area. Later the CM flew to Sukma and attended a public grievances redressal camp in Injram, considered as one of the worst insurgency hit villages. The CM rode pillion on a motorcycle for some distance on Injram-Bhejji road to review repair work being done on the recently constructed road. He announced that the Injram-Bhejji road will be named after who was killed in a Naxal attack while guarding the road construction work on the route on March 11 last year. The completion of the road work showed that Naxalism can be wiped out through development, he said.

