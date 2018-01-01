Chhattisgarh remained in news in 2017 mostly for wrong reasons

was in the in 2017 mostly for wrong reasons, be it the killing of 25 men by Naxals, death of over 200 cows in state-aided shelters, a "sex CD" allegedly featuring a state and uproar over alleged purchase of forest land by another



Besides, shortfall in rains leading to drought in 96 tehsils and farmers' suicides also made However, distribution of bonus to farmers against procuring their paddy in the Kharif crop season 2016-17 by the state brought some cheers to cultivators.



On April 24, as many as 25 (CRPF) personnel were killed and seven wounded in Burkapal area of district in the deadliest attack by Naxalites in recent years.The Burkapal attack raised questions about counter- insurgency preparedness as just a month ago on March 11, 12 were killed in a Naxal ambush in station area ofAnother from Naxal-affected Bastar that made headlines was when of Police (Bastar range) SRP was attached with the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Raipur in February without being given any charge.Kalluri, an IPS officer, was facing criticism for alleged fake encounters and targeting local journalists, social and human rights activists in Bastar division. The had also faced heat over the alleged threat to Bela Bhatia, who was asked by a group of men to leave Bastar in January, during his tenure.The Raman Singh faced the worst criticism from Opposition for the death of over 200 cows in three state-aided private shelters between August 16 and 18.According to state officials, the cows died allegedly due to "starvation and lack of care" in these shelters. One of the cowsheds was run by a local in district, while the other two in Bemetara were operated by his relatives.Verma was arrested in this connection and the state constituted a judicial constitution to probe.Similarly, at least 37 cows died in 15 days at a private cow shelter in Rajadera village of district in December following which its owner was arrested.The ruling BJP also came under sharp attack from the over its decision to sale liquor through state-owned outlets.In July, the of allegations against Agriculture of acquiring a forest land reportedly in the name of his wife and developing a resort on it, hoggedDenying any wrongdoing in the registry of the land, the said the allegations against him were part of a political conspiracy and he was open to any probe.Controversies continued in the state's politics as a "porn video" allegedly involving surfaced in Raipur after the arrest of a in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) in October.According to Raipur Police, Verma was arrested on October 27 after a case of blackmail and extortion was registered at the station based on a complaint by who had said that he "was being harassed over phone by an unidentified caller who told him that he had a CD of his 'aka' (master)".Police claimed to have recovered 500 CDs, pen drives and other stuffs from Verma.After Verma was arrested, the sex video allegedly involving Munat surfaced in Raipur, triggering a political storm with the and the BJP targetting each other on the issue.Munat lodged a complaint against state and for allegedly tarnishing his image through the CD. The CBI has been assigned to probe the CD row.A special in Raipur on December 28 granted bail to Verma after charge sheet was not filed in the case within mandatory 60 days.Due to scanty rainfall, the state declared 96 tehsils out of 150 tehsils of the state as drought affected and launched a number of relief works for farmers.The demanded around Rs 4,400 crore from the Centre as drought-relief package.During the recently-concluded winter session of the assembly, the informed the House that 61 farmers committed suicide between April and November 30 in 2017.The other stories that drew attention were the distribution of around Rs 2100 crore to farmers for paddy procurement done in the previous kharif season and disbursement of bonus worth Rs 270 crore to 'tendu' leaves collectors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)