will invest USD 1 billion in the construction of three 60-storey buildings at a mega- project near Sri Lanka's main port, said today, as aims to boost its influence in the



The deal follows an earlier Chinese investment of USD 1.4 billion to carry out reclamation work for the wider International Financial City development, strategically located next to Sri Lanka's harbour, the only deep sea container port in the region.



The countries hope the project, initiated by former Sri Lankan Mahinda Rajapakse, will create a financial centre in the comparable with those in and Europe, drawing billions in foreign investment and thousands of jobs.Sri Lankan officials said 60 per cent of the 269 hectare reclamation, due to finish next year complete with yacht marina, had already been completed.No completion date was given for the buildings, the first for the development." Harbour (company) will put in USD 1 billion to build three buildings," Sri Lanka's told reporters in the capital."These three 60-storey buildings will be able to attract more foreign companies into "The controversial project was formally launched after a visit to by Chinese in 2014 but work was suspended by the new administration, which came to power in January the following year.It resumed after the state-owned Communications Construction Company (CCCC) entered into a fresh agreement with the new government in August 2016, despite geopolitical concerns from regional super poweris a key hub for Indian import-export cargo. has been accused of seeking to develop facilities around the in a "string of pearls" strategy to counter the rise of its rival and secure its own economic interests.After protests by New Delhi, removed freehold rights granted to the Chinese company and offered the land on a 99-year lease instead.Sri Lankan visited the site today to inspect the progress of reclamation."We will shortly have legislation to turn this area into a financial centre like in or Singapore," he said.The CCCC has said it expects the project to create 83,000 new jobs and help attract another USD 13 billion in direct foreign investment to develop infrastructure.China, the largest single lender to Sri Lanka, secured contracts to build roads, railways and ports under Rajapakse, who is facing investigations over allegations of corruption during his decade in power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)