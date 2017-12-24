China conducts maiden flight of indigenous amphibious aircraft

today conducted the maiden flight of the world's largest homegrown amphibious aircraft, according to a media report.



The amphibious AG600, code named 'Kunlong', soared into the sky from the in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Province.



The plane has a 39.6-meter-long fuselage and 38.8-meter wingspan, its developer, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of (AVIC) said.It is believed to be the world's largest in-development amphibious aircraft, state-run agency reported.in recent years made major strides in aviation technology.On December 17, it launched the second prototype of China's large passenger jet C919 completed its maiden flight in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)