today slashed tariffs on import of hide as domestic supplies dwindled and the demand for the product soared for its medicinal value.



The State Council, Chinas cabinet, said the has been lowered from 5 per cent to 2 per cent, state-run agency reported.



China's huge appetite for hide and meat is a multibillion business and the demand has raised concerns in countries where many of the animals used for transport and farm work have reportedly been slaughtered or stolen and shipped toGelatin from hide, called ejiao, is used in traditional Chinese medicine to improve skin quality.meat is also a delicacy in some parts of the country.Sales of ejiao in rose from 6.4 billion yuan in 2008 to 342.2 billion yuan in 2016, according to industry estimates.At the same time, the country's population has fallen dramatically as farmers have replaced the animal with According to the National Bureau of Statistics, had nearly 10 million donkeys in 1996 and nearly half that number by 2015.Recent reports said is seeking to cash in on the rising demand in for hides.A hide now fetches about 3,000 yuan (USD 460), about a third of the price of a carcass and up from 200 yuan in 2000, the report said.Most of the world's 44 million or so donkeys are in Asia, North Africa, and some European countries.The eastern Chinese province of is a major province for ejiao production, importing hides from Peru, andMeng Xianqing, at an ejiao manufacturing plant in county, province, said the lower was good for the ejiao business."To others it is just a few percentage points, but to us it is gold," Meng said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)