China develops underwater surveillance networks in Indian

has developed a new underwater network to help its submarines get a stronger lock on targets while protecting the nation's interests along the maritime Silk Road, which included the Indian Ocean, a media report said today.



The system, which has already been launched, works by gathering information about the underwater environment, particularly water temperature and salinity, which the can then use to more accurately track target vessels as well as improve navigation and positioning, the Hong Kong-based South Morning Post reported.



The project, led by the South Sea Institute of Oceanology under the (CAS), is part of an unprecedented military expansion fuelled by Beijings desire to challenge the US in the world's oceans, the Post said.After years of construction and testing, the new system was now in the hands of the navy, which reported "good results", the said in its latest briefing in November, according to the report.But still has some way to go before it can compete with the world's only true superpower, it said.The Chinese system is based on a network of platformsbuoys, surface vessels, satellites and underwater glidersthat gather data from the South Sea, and the Western Pacific and Indian oceans, the paper quoted the report byThat information is then streamed to three intelligence centres in the in the South Sea, the southern province of Guangdong, and a joint facility in South Asia where it is processed and analysed, it said.In recent years, has stepped up naval expeditions to the to fight the pirates in These expeditions included large naval ships accompanied by submarines. is silent about the reasons to deploy submarines for anti-piracy operations.is also seeking to establish logistic bases in the Indian Ocean, much to the chagrin ofThe first such base was opened by in last year and it acquired the port of on 99 years lease for debt swap and currently developing the Gwadar port in as part of China- Economic Corridor.is involved in maritime disputes in the South and East Seas. It claims almost all of the South Sea and has also laid claims on the Senkaku islands under the control of in the East Sea, believed to harbour vast natural resources below their seabed.The US has been periodically deploying its naval ships and fighter planes in the South Sea to assert freedom of navigation in the disputed areas.Yu Yongqiang, a with the Institute of Atmospheric Physics also under CAS and a member of the expert panel overseeing Chinas global underwater network, said that while it undoubtedly represented progress in Chinas warfare capabilities, it was dwarfed by the systems operated by the US around the world."We have made just a small step in a long march," he said.For submarines patrolling the sea route, or "road", element of China's global trade and infrastructure development plan known as the 'Belt and Road Initiative', which included the 21st century Maritime Silk Road, the systems ability to not only measure, but also predict temperature and salinity at any location, any depth and at any time will be invaluable.Submarines use sonar (sound navigation and ranging) to locate, identify and attack other vessels.Yu said that as well as improving their targeting ability, the new system should enable submarines to steer a much safer course through difficult waters.For the naval forces charged with guarding the maritime Silk Road, there are many adversaries lurking in often hostile waters, according to a involved in the development of the new system.Since the Cold War, the US had closely guarded the Western Pacific via "island chains", the said.Similarly, the South Sea was circled by many small, "unfriendly" countries involved in territorial disputes with China; while was wary of Beijings growing influence in the region and was consequently trying to tighten its grip on the Indian Ocean, he said."Our system can help tip the balance of power in these regions in Chinas favour," the said.According to a study by the Centre for a New American and the for Strategic Studies, by 2030 will have 260 warships and submarines compared to the US' 199.As the battle for the oceans hots up, tools such as the underwater network could be the difference between winning and losing, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)