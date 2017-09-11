China increases subsidies for residents near Indian border in Tibet

has substantially increased to the people living in the border areas along the India- border in to motivate them to manage and control the border, a media report said today.



The subsidy for each resident above 16 years old in first-tier border towns has been increased from 1,000 ($155) in 2012 to 2,700 ($415) in 2017, and from 800 ($123) to 2,500 in second-tier towns, state- run Global Times reported.



In the past five years, the the offered to the border residents has been rising, covering 160,000 people, Jiang Guojie, deputy head of the regional department, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.The report said around 1.2 billion ($185 million) was transferred to the border areas of in 2016 to increase the income of border residents, improve their living and working conditions and motivate them to manage and control the border.Six billion has been pooled to support the economic and social development of the border areas.is the first provincial-level region in to create a border subsidy system, the report said.