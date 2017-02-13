China launches anti-dumping probe against Indian manufacturers

on Monday launched and countervailing duties investigations against some Indian manufactures for allegedly exporting a chemical product — widely used in dyes and pharmaceutical — to the country at an artificially low price.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce had received requests from domestic producers, who accused of dumping Ortho Chloro Para Nitro Aniline, a type of dye intermediate, on the Chinese market and called for an inquiry, the ministry said in a statement.

It said it would investigate whether Indian firms were subsidised by the Indian government and if they had sold the product at an artificially low price in China, state-run Xinhua agency reported.

The investigations are expected to conclude before February next year and may in special circumstance be extended to August 2018.

Ortho Chloro Para Nitro Aniline is a chemical product widely used in dyes and pharmaceutical.