Business Standard

China launches anti-dumping probe against Indian manufacturers

Probe has been launched against Indian chemical imports

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

China

China on Monday launched anti-dumping and countervailing duties investigations against some Indian manufactures for allegedly exporting a chemical product — widely used in dyes and pharmaceutical — to the country at an artificially low price.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce had received requests from domestic producers, who accused Indian manufacturers of dumping Ortho Chloro Para Nitro Aniline, a type of dye intermediate, on the Chinese market and called for an inquiry, the ministry said in a statement.

It said it would investigate whether Indian firms were subsidised by the Indian government and if they had sold the product at an artificially low price in China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The investigations are expected to conclude before February next year and may in special circumstance be extended to August 2018.

Ortho Chloro Para Nitro Aniline is a chemical product widely used in dyes and pharmaceutical.

