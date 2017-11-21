China launches three remote sensing satellites

today launched three designed to improve observation capability to promote commercial use for the



The three satellites -- Jilin-1 04, Jilin-1 05 and Jilin-1 06 -- were launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in China's northern



It was the third launch of the family, a remote sensing system of more than 60 satellites developed by Chang Guang Satellite Co., Ltd, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.The system will be used for wide imaging, video imaging and multispectral imaging. Remote sensing data will serve administrations and commercial customers.Today's satellites were carried by a Long March-6 rocket, a new generation of liquid-fuelled carrier rocket developed by Aerospace Science and Corporation.The launch is the second mission of the Long March-6 and the 255th flight carried out with the Long-March series of carrier rockets.