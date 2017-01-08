China plans to invest $5 bn in southern Sri Lanka economic zone

has said it plans to invest $5 billion during the next 3-5 years in a new economic zone in southern to create 100,000 jobs, a move welcomed by the government in Colombo.

Chinese Ambassador Yi Xianliang said at the launch of the southern economic development zone in Hambantota that this was a great opportunity for Sri Lanka, as more than 50 Chinese investors were interested in investing in the southern development project.

He said would invest about $5 billion US dollars in the new economic zone within the next three to five years, which could also help create 100,000 jobs especially for the people of Hambantota and the south.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister appreciated China's investment in the southern economic zone and also thanked Merchants Holdings for helping develop the Hambantota Port.

"No one can stop us from establishing a new so that our youth will benefit. Like Malaysia, and China, we will also be proudly developed," the prime minister said.