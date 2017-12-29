China rejects Trump accusation on oil transfer to N Korea

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP  |  Beijing 

China today rejected accusations that it had helped Pyongyang skirt sanctions, after US President Donald Trump claimed Beijing had permitted a transfer of oil to a North Korean ship.

Responding to Trump's claim, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said "the recent series of reports on this situation do not conform with the facts", adding that Beijing did not allow its "citizens or companies to engage in any activities that violate" UN resolutions.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 15:00 IST

