China rejects Trump accusation on oil transfer to N Korea

-
ALSO READTrump criticises China for allowing oil to N Korea China calls on US to promote peace ahead of Trump report Beijing calls for balanced implementation of sanctions on Pyongyang Trump attacks China after report of North Korea oil transfer China imports no iron ore, coal, lead from North Korea in November: customs
-
China today rejected accusations that it had helped Pyongyang skirt sanctions, after US President Donald Trump claimed Beijing had permitted a transfer of oil to a North Korean ship.
Responding to Trump's claim, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said "the recent series of reports on this situation do not conform with the facts", adding that Beijing did not allow its "citizens or companies to engage in any activities that violate" UN resolutions.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU