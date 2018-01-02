China rushes to Pak rescue after Trump's outburst

today defended saying the world community should acknowledge its all-weather ally's "outstanding contribution" to counter terrorism, a day after US lashed out at for providing safe havens to terrorists.



In a scathing attack on Pakistan, Trump had accused it of "lies and deceit" and of fooling US leaders while sheltering terrorists.



"The has foolishly given more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump had tweeted yesterday."They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!", he said in a scathing criticism ofToday China, on expected lines, praised Pakistan's counter record." has made enormous efforts and sacrifice for the fight against and has made very outstanding contribution to the global cause of counter The international community should acknowledge that," Chinese said here when asked about Trump's criticism ofHe said is glad to see engaging in international cooperation, including counter terrorism, on the basis of mutual respect so as to contribute to regional peace and stability." and are all weather partners. We stand ready to promote and deepen our all-round cooperation so as to bring benefits to the two sides," Geng said.is currently investing heavily in as part of the USD 50 billion Economic Corridor (CPEC) over which has raised objections as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.During the first ever trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of China, and here last week, had announced plans to extend the CPEC to which shares close ties withalso accuses of sheltering militants, leading to a long running spat between the two countries. is seeking to mediate between the two neighbours through the trilateral mechanism.Analysts here say US is mounting pressure on as it has firmed up an alliance with by allowing heavy Chinese investments in the strategic CPEC corridor providing access to the and theAsked whether Trump's criticism would affect China's efforts to bring peace between and Afghanistan, Geng said "We believe as neighbours China, and are closely linked not only geographically but also in terms of common interests. It is natural for us to enhance communication and exchanges".He said during the December 26 trilateral meet, the three countries "reached a lot of consensus" on cooperation.This included the three nations enhancing cooperation on counter and fighting against in all forms and manifestations."The parties will enhance cooperation in this regard," Geng said.In his strongest attack against yet, Trump in his first tweet of the year on also appeared to suggest he could cut off foreign aid toHis remarks came days after reported that the US is considering withholding USD 225 million in aid to Pakistan, reflecting its dissatisfaction with Islamabad's reluctance in the war againstUnveiling his new policy in August, Trump had warned of tougher measures against if it failed to cooperate with the US in the fight against terror.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)