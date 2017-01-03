After Trump's Taiwan call, China flexes muscles with its aircraft carrier

continued to flex its muscles in the South Sea (SCS), with its first conducting exercises in the disputed area with a flotilla of naval ships amid tensions with the US following President-elect Donald Trump's telephone call to the Taiwanese President.

A naval formation consisting of has conducted take-off and landing drills in the on Monday, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted an official as saying.

The formation, which is on a "cross-sea area" training exercise, involved J-15 fighter jets, as well as several ship-borne helicopters, the official said without mentioning specific numbers.

Complex hydrological and meteorological conditions in the SCS, as well as a cold front in the area, have posed some challenges, but the drill provided important experience in the build-up of combat capability of the formation, he said.

Chinese officials also say that the carrier is conducting a series of exercises to test its systems and to work out an appropriate formation of ships and submarines to move along with it.

Liaoning, a refit of a Soviet-era warship, has been pressed into exercises in the middle of last month during which it conducted maiden live fire drills on a massive scale along with a host of naval ships, aircraft and submarines, four years after it was commissioned.

is currently building its second aircraft carrier.

The Chinese navy said the drills conducted in the Bohai Sea involved dozens of ships and aircraft as well as several air-to-air, air-to-ship and ship-to-air missiles.

has been conducting exercises since then and even travelled close to in a show of strength.

The exercises followed as struck a more aggressive posture over the disputed issue amid Trump's rhetoric over One policy.

Trump made an unprecedented phone call to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, drawing strong diplomatic protests from Beijing.

Subsequently, the Chinese navy also seized an unmanned underwater vehicle of the US in the and returned it about a week later, saying that it picked the unidentified drone to ensure safety of navigation.

has become more assertive over the after an international tribunal struck down its claim over almost all of the area.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and also have counter claims over the SCS.