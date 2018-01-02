China's first emperor ordered search for immortality elixir

China's first sanctioned a for the more than 2,000 years ago, by issuing an executive order that sought answers from local governments, scientists say.



Researchers from Institute of Archaeology and Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences discovered wooden slips in China's province containing the emperor's order.



According to the calligraphic script on the narrow wooden slips, a village called "Duxiang" reported that no miraculous potion had been found yet and implied that the search would continue.Another place, "Langya," in present day eastern Province near the sea, presented a herb collected from an auspicious local mountain.The discovery also demonstrated the emperor's centralisation of authority, the state-run 'Xinhua' agency reported."It required a highly efficient administration and strong executive force to pass down a decree in ancient times when and communication facilities were undeveloped," Zhang said.was the first person to unify and declared himself Qin Shihuang, or the first of Qin Dynasty (221 BC - 207 BC).To consolidate his power, he standardized the system of weights and measures, and issued currency.A previous study of the slips suggested the already had a mail service, probably even express delivery.Over 36,000 wooden slips, with more than 200,000 Chinese characters written on them, were discovered in June 2002 in an abandoned well in westernThe slips dated from 222 BC to 208 BC and covered politics, military, economy, law, culture and medicine.The new discoveries shed light upon China's ancient medical history and fill in some gaps regarding the emperor's governance, Zhang said.

