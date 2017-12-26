China sentences 'Vulgar Butcher' activist to 8 years prison

A Chinese has sentenced a prominent activist known as the to eight years in prison for subversion.



The Tianjin No 2 Intermediate People's found activist guilty of subverting state power and handed down his sentence today.



Wu was among the first activists and lawyers caught up in an intense crackdown by authorities that began in 2015. His case was heard in in August after detention of more than two years.Vaguely defined subversion charges are frequently leveled against human rights activists and perceived political foes of China's rulingWu had become known for attention-grabbing campaigns. In one, he posed for that he said he would use to "slaughter the pigs" among local officials who'd done wrong.

